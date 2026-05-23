Michael Carrick is the new permanent head coach at Old Trafford.

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick wants to see the Red Devils sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as the club’s next signing, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a brilliant second half to the Premier League season after Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as interim head coach in January.

Man Utd confirmed on Friday that Carrick is now set to stay on as head coach on a permanent basis after leading the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd will be in the Champions League next season, giving their summer transfer budget a huge boost as they look to sign two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum.

There were rumours on Friday that Man Utd are now closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson with Italian jounalist Nicola Schira reporting that the Red Devils are ‘one step away’ from lining up a deal for the summer.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Ederson is one step away to #ManchesterUnited from #Atalanta for 45M. Contract until 2031 (5M/year). Advanced talks to try to finalize the deal. Last details about some bonuses to include in the deal, but all the parties involved in the negotiations are confident to close. #MUFC.’

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And now reports in Spain are claiming that Carrick has ‘demanded’ that Tonali is the club’s next signing this summer as they look to revamp their midfield.

It is understood that ‘negotiations are progressing rapidly despite the high financial demands of the British club’ with Newcastle looking for at least €90m from Man Utd.

Man Utd to offer €80m plus add-ons for Tonali

The report in Spain adds:

‘The sporting director, who oversees the technical department at Manchester United, plans to implement an aggressive financial strategy during the upcoming summer negotiations. Manchester United is considering paying a fixed net fee of around eighty million euros, supplemented by substantial performance-based bonuses. The Italian playmaker’s agents have already indicated his willingness to join, putting the Old Trafford offices in a strong position. ‘The board and English analysts agree that the signing of the Italian midfielder will provide the definitive qualitative leap the manager is demanding in the center of the pitch. Manchester United intends to proceed independently of other ongoing negotiations in Europe, such as the institutional approaches for Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta. The Red Devils’ board’s ambition is to pull off a historic statement of intent that will astonish all their direct rivals in the domestic league.’

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Speaking before Schira’s update on Ederson, Fabrizio Romano gave his own take on the Red Devils’ interest in the Atalanta midfielder.

Romano said of the Man Utd target on his YouTube channel: “Ederson communicated this week to Atalanta that he’s not going to sign a new contract.

“His current deal expires in summer 2027, so obviously it’s a big opportunity for an important midfielder.

“Then, I’m not saying that Manchester United are only going for Ederson. The understanding is that Manchester United are in contact with his camp and are aware of the situation.

“Not signing a new deal means that Ederson is leaving Atalanta this summer, definitely.

“So the communication has arrived, Manchester United are informed, but Manchester United have several names on their shortlist for midfield.

“Ederson is one of them. Ederson is one of the easiest options they have on this list, again because his contract is expiring and he’s not going to sign a new deal despite it running until 2027. And also because Ederson would be very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“But at the moment, again, he’s not the only one, and there are plenty of options.”

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