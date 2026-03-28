Manchester United have reportedly decided when to make the ‘final call’ on Michael Carrick, who is ‘firmly on course’ to be their next permanent manager.

Carrick has done a brilliant job since being named Man Utd interim boss earlier this year.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won seven of their last ten games as their hopes of securing Champions League qualification have significantly increased.

Initially, Man Utd planned to only have Carrick in charge until the summer, at which point they would bring in a top-level replacement to oversee a long-term project.

However, by doing so well, Carrick has put INEOS in a difficult position, as fan clamour for him to land the job permanently is increasing and it is being widely reported that he is now the favourite for the position.

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Now, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk insists Carrick is the ‘leading candidate’ for Man Utd and he is ‘firmly on course’ to be their next permanent manager.

It is noted that club chiefs will not make a ‘final call’ on their next permanent boss until the end of this season, but their decision on two ‘elite’ potential replacements has ‘enhanced Carrick’s prospects’.

The report adds:

‘TEAMtalk understands that intermediaries have put forward names such as Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain and Unai Emery of Aston Villa, though those approaches have come from external parties rather than United themselves, who have not actively engaged in recent discussions. ‘Other candidates, including Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino have also been assessed during the process, though at this stage, none of that trio has been pursued with any vigour.’

READ MORE: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite as Enrique hopes fade



Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce thinks Carrick is a “lucky man”, but he has credited the interim boss for bringing the fun back to Old Trafford.

“I like watching Man United now, since the turnaround. I haven’t been to Old Trafford recently, but from watching on the television it seems like there’s a real buzz around the place,” Allardyce told Footy Accumulators.

“Michael Carrick is a lucky man, but you have to take full advantage of the luck you get in this game. If you’re manager of Middlesbrough and you get the sack, you never expect to get the Manchester United job.

“They needed someone who knew the club, so they got him in. Then he brought Steve Holland with him, which I thought was a master stroke, because he’s got the experience of coaching at Chelsea and England. It has been a pretty good combination.

“He’s also handled the pressure than comes with Man United, which I thought would be his biggest problem. That pressure eases by the players on the pitch responding and getting results.”

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