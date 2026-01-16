Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has responded to club legend Roy Keane after he hit out at his “big mouth wife” over a social media post.

Carrick is preparing for his first game in charge at Man Utd, who face arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of these games, every man and his dog has been giving their opinion on Carrick’s chances of succeeding at Man Utd, with Keane having a jab at his wife Lisa.

Following a Man Utd match in 2014, Keane claimed Carrick’s post-match interview was “as flat as the performance”, and this sparked a response from the former midfielder’s wife.

“Roy Keane what a **** says anything to provoke a reaction,” Lisa said.

She later deleted the tweet, explaining in a follow-up post: “Emotions got the better of me… Just disappointed.”

Earlier this week, Keane hit back at Carrick’s wife during an exchange with Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright.

“Michael Carrick has had a good, decent managerial career at Middlesbrough,” Carragher said.

“But Manchester United should not be employing Michael Carrick.

“Listen, I love him, I hope it goes well – well, I don’t hope it goes well for him – but I hope he does okay.”

Then, Keane chimed in: “Well, his wife can always come in because she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes.”

Wright joined Jamie Carragher in bursting into laughter before adding: “Wow. Fires shot. She’s probably just somewhere going about her business now, ‘Bam.’”

To which Keane doubled down, saying: “She’s probably doing the team talk.”

Now, Carrick has batted away Keane’s comments with a brief response.

“It didn’t bother me,” Carrick told a press conference on Friday.

Speaking generally on comments from former United players, he continued: “They’re not putting more pressure on me. I don’t feel that.

“There are plenty of opinions around, some positive, some not too much. It’s totally irrelevant in terms of what I focus on.

“I know what we want to improve on, how we want to work with the players. There’s a lot that can be said, it’s the way of the world.

“I’m not going to pay too much attention to that. For me, the players and staff it’s a focus on how we’re going to succeed.”