Man Utd ‘have already decided’ Michael Carrick will be next permanent manager for three reasons

Man Utd have decided to make interim boss Michael Carrick their new permanent manager after two brilliant results, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal 3-2 on Sunday as Carrick’s side went above arch-rivals Liverpool and into fourth place in the Premier League.

Consistency has been something Man Utd had struggled with under Ruben Amorim – who was sacked earlier this month – and Carrick has now won both his first two matches in charge against the Gunners and Man City.

Carrick will face a different test when Man Utd host Fulham at Old Trafford next weekend in a game they will now be expected to win.

There has been an expectation that Man Utd will run a process separately to speak to other coaches and conduct interviews in order to appoint the perfect successor to Amorim.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed last week how good he thought Carrick’s chances of getting the permanent job are as he explained the potential Man Utd hiring process.

Ornstein said on The Transfers Podcast: “Michael Carrick could play himself into contention. Now, many have said you can’t repeat what happened with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He could do well, but then [ultimately] you’ve got to make the change.

“I don’t think it’s that binary. I think: run your process, start speaking to available coaches now. If you can, coaches who are in work, as long as it doesn’t break rules with their employers.

“Speak to those who are in international jobs, run your data analysis, crunch the numbers, look at your stylistic fits. Like they did last time, when it was ultimately [Thomas] Tuchel, and [Roberto] De Zerbi who got to the end [of the United manager race].

“But in and amongst them were [Thomas] Frank and [Mauricio] Pochettino, and others. Xavi is also always linked to Manchester United.

“You know, you’ve got all of these people that you’ve got weeks and months now to study, and Michael Carrick could play himself into contention.

“That may mean that he emerges as a proper contender as they really bring it to the boil and the summer arrives.

“Or, he may phase out in their mind, in his own mind, like maybe he doesn’t want to take this on at that time.

“I don’t think there’s anything firm at this time. I just think, do your work, get on with the things that you should be doing, to give yourself the best chance of an appointment.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘have already decided on their new manager for next season’ with the Red Devils ‘not looking for a new coach’ after Carrick’s perfect start as manager.

The ‘confidence’ of the Red Devils board in Carrick has ‘grown considerably following recent results’ and the win over Arsenal was ‘a turning point’ that convinced them he should be in charge next season.

The former Man Utd midfielder’s ‘knowledge of the club and his past as a player weigh heavily in the club’s internal assessment’ and ‘instead of looking for alternatives, the board is already considering renewing Carrick’s contract’.

The report adds: ‘The idea is for him to lead the project for the next few seasons. Not as a temporary solution, but as a real commitment to the future.

‘Manchester United value his calm demeanor, his game reading, and his ability to connect with players.’

