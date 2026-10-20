Man Utd tell Carrick he’ll have ‘no involvement’ in January transfers, says ‘insider’

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick will have ‘no involvement whatsoever in the January transfer window’, according to reports.

The Red Devils had an amazing second half of the season under Carrick as INEOS decided to appoint him as the permanent head coach.

Carrick led Man Utd to third place in the Premier League, while they qualified for the Champions League after a year out of the competition under Ruben Amorim.

However, Man Utd have not started off the season in great form with Carrick already under pressure to turn around results as some fans on social media call for his sacking.

Many supporters and pundits think Carrick has been dealt a bad hand after Man Utd failed to upgrade any of their defence despite spending lots of money on midfield.

Sky Sports revealed on Sunday that Man Utd are looking at signing centre-backs, as well as the left-backs, in the next two transfer windows.

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The report read: ‘United plan to focus on revamping their defence in the next transfer windows in the third stage of their squad-building process, which has seen the attack and midfield addressed over the last two seasons.

‘Sky Sports News understands United are looking at new centre-backs, as well as left-backs.’

Carrick insisted that there could be new additions at Man Utd in the January transfer window after their poor start to the new season.

The Man Utd head coach said: “When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan and you want to make the best of it.

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“Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don’t quite know. But without doubt, there’s opportunity because the transfer window is open.

“So we’ll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like.”

However, a well-known X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers insists that they have been told by a Man Utd ‘insider’ that Carrick will not have a say in any of the transfer decisions in January.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Michael Carrick has no involvement whatsoever in the January transfer window, according to #mufc insiders. Decision made by higher authority.’

Man Utd boss Carrick hailed their 1-1 draw at arch-rivals Leeds as a “fresh start” for his side after previous poor performances.

Carrick said: “[It’s been] quite quiet inside [the club] – the headphones have been on this week. It felt like a bit of a fresh start today – where we’re at and accepting it and doing something about it. That didn’t surprise me today. We’re not getting too carried away because we haven’t won the game, but if you keep doing the right things for the right reasons then you get what you deserve in the end.

“It definitely shows that the boys are desperate to do well for each other as much as anything else and how much they appreciate playing for this club, because there was a real purpose to the group over the last couple of days and they took it on the pitch. There was an edge to the game, an intensity. I spoke to the boys this morning about the history and what it means to the supporters, the club, to us coming over here into the territory.”

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