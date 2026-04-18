Michael Carrick has refused to close the door on a Manchester United return for Marcus Rashford after Fabrizio Romano revealed an update.

Rashford has spent the last 18 months away from Man Utd, with the England international having loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona over the past two seasons.

Last summer, the forward joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m, and he has surpassed expectations at the Nou Camp.

With Rashford grabbing 12 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances this season, the £26m fee feels like a bargain for Barcelona, but their financial issues may prevent a move from happening.

A lot has changed at Man Utd since Rashford left, but it has been widely reported in recent months that they remain intent on selling him permanently to Barcelona or another club this summer.

However, Carrick has refused to shut the door on Rashford, claiming on Friday that they are yet to make a “decision” regarding his future.

“There’s decisions to be made on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation,” Carrick said.

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“But at this point in time, nothing’s been decided.

“It will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage, there’s nothing to say.”

He added: “Whoever’s here, I want to work with, and help them improve.

“At the moment, it’s this squad of players. There’s obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen.

“But certainly, as a coach, and leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone.”

Earlier this week, Romano acknowledged that Rashford could return to Man Utd on three conditons.

“There is still no green light between Barcelona and Manchester United on the Marcus Rashford situation,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“What is the situation? Barcelona are in agreement with Marcus Rashford and his camp over contract terms. So the player would be happy to stay, Barcelona would be happy to continue with Rashford, and Hansi Flick is happy with his performances.

“But then there is the club-to-club side. And club-to-club means they have to trigger the €30 million buy option. Manchester United keep telling Barcelona: pay the €30m, or Rashford comes back and then they decide what happens next.”

He continued: “Maybe sell him to another club, maybe keep him, depending on who the manager is. There are several factors.

“Barcelona want to restructure the agreement. They hope to find a creative way, maybe another loan with different conditions, maybe an obligation to buy. United are not opening the door to that right now. They want the €30m.

“So at the moment, no agreement. Rashford has an agreement with Barca, but not yet club to club.”

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