Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Michael Carrick wants Manchester United to sign Middlesbrough standout Hayden Hackney this summer.

The Red Devils are going to be active in this summer’s transfer window ahead of their return to the Champions League, with a recent report claiming they could make as many as seven signings.

Carrick, who was recently named Man Utd’s new permanent manager, got the maximum out of his squad after replacing Ruben Amorim to secure Champions League qualification, but they need to strengthen before they juggle several competitions next season.

While United could look to sign a striker, winger, centre-back and/or full-back this summer, their overwhelming priority will be to overhaul their midfield following the exit of Casemiro.

Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave, so Man Utd could sign as many as three new midfielders this summer, and they are reportedly closing in on their first addition.

READ: Man Utd: Romano reveals what is delaying Ederson deal in ‘crazy’ transfer update



And a report from The Northern Echo claims Man Utd could sign Middlesbrough star Hackney this summer, with the talented midfielder expected to secure a move to the Premier League after his boyhood club lost to Hull City in the Championship play-off final.

Hackney previously played under Carrick at Man Utd, and the manager is reportedly ‘pushing’ for the Premier League giants to sign him ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The report explains:

‘Crystal Palace and Tottenham are expected to make formal moves for Hackney, with the former having lined up the England Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton, whose future at Selhurst Park is uncertain. ‘Everton have also been linked with Hackney, but Manchester United will be confident of beating off competition from any of their Premier League rivals if, as looks increasingly likely, they make a move of their own.’

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Fabrizio Romano issues update on Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is another midfielder linked with Man Utd, but Romano claims there are “two problems” in the way of this “perfect” signing.

“What’s the situation now? For Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni is kind of the target. Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Coming from the same club, Real Madrid, winning mentality, top player, elite player, international, who can defend and score goals. They love Tchouameni.

“But there are two problems. The first one is the salary, which is a huge salary. And the second is that Real Madrid keep saying, in public and also in private, that their intention is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni.

“So you can imagine, in order to make a Tchouameni deal happen this summer, you need to negotiate on the salary on the player side, and Manchester United would also have to negotiate directly with Real Madrid on the transfer fee. It’s not easy.

“If you ask me who could be the ideal defensive midfielder for Manchester United, at the club they believe that could be Aurelien Tchouameni. But then the reality is different. Negotiations are never easy for top players like Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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