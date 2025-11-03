Man Utd legend responds to rumours he could replace Pereira as Wolves manager

Man Utd legend Michael Carrick has responded to speculation that he could replace Vitor Pereira as Wolves manager after the Portuguese coach was sacked.

Wolves made the decision on Sunday to fire Pereira with the Premier League club still looking for their first league victory of the season.

They have drawn two and lost eight of their ten Premier League matches this season with their 3-0 loss against Fulham the last straw for the Wolves board.

Pereira only signed a new contract at the club recently but Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi explained why they had to act: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Reacting to the news, Pereira wrote on Instagram: “It has been a privilege to manage Wolverhampton Wanderers and experience unique moments with this club and its supporters.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for their trust, the players for their hard work and commitment over these months, and all the staff for making me feel part of the family.

“I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Carrick – who was sacked by Middlesbrough over the summer – is one the candidates for the Wolves job with The Athletic claiming Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards are also in the frame.

The report in The Athletic added: ‘Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick is highly regarded too, and — like O’Neil — is out of work at present.

‘The three are unlikely to be the only candidates as the club look to make an appointment sooner rather than later — but not necessarily before Wolves’ next fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.’

Speaking about the possibility of him taking over at Molineux, Carrick told MOTD2: “I’m enjoying some time out at the moment and I’m probably watching as much football as I’ve ever watched.

“With a free eye and nothing on it. Still learning, still trying to improve from that side of things.

“But I’m enjoying doing things like this [media work], it’s a change, spending time with the family and see what’s next.”

