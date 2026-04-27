Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick has revealed that he will not be looking to strengthen one area of his squad over the summer transfer window.

It is still not clear whether Carrick will get the permanent job at Old Trafford or not, but speculation in recent weeks has suggested it is now very likely.

Man Utd have been on a brilliant run of form under Carrick with eight wins, two draws and two defeats under the former Red Devils midfielder, and they are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Carrick has been part of talks planning recruitment ahead of next season with rumours that Man Utd will look to sign two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger over the summer.

Man Utd have been linked with a lot of centre-backs too but Carrick insists that it is “not an area of concern” with Harry Maguire recently extending his deal.

Speaking about potential centre-back signings in the summer, Carrick told reporters: “It’s not an area of concern for me at this moment in time.”

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There have been claims that Carrick is not “alpha” like Sir Jim Ratcliffe usually likes his managers but the Man Utd interim boss has revealed that he recently share a cup of tea with the Red Devils co-owner.

Carrick added: “I met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Carrington. We had a chat, a cup of tea. It was nice to see him showing his support. As a football club we’re hugely connected, it’s a big part. I’m really conscious that’s how it should be.”

Man Utd face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night with a chance to solidify their place in next season’s Champions League and naturally talk has turned to next season.

When asked about his chances of staying on next term, Carrick added: “I’ve said it many times, I enjoy being here, I enjoy the role I’m in.

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“We’ve had some good results and we’re in decent shape. We still want to keep improving, there’s layers that we want to get to, really. I’ll see.

“I keep saying the same things every week. There’s only so much I can say in terms of that, but I’ve said it many times.

“Again, I enjoy being here, I love being here. It’s a real privilege to be in the position I am but thriving with the responsibility that we’ve got.”

Carrick: ‘I think it’ll become clear when it’s going to become clear’

When pushed on when he expects clarity, Carrick replied: “I’m not sure, to be honest.

“Genuinely it’s not something in terms of deadlines that I’m really chasing. I think it’ll become clear when it’s going to become clear.

“I’m here at the moment to help the team and help the club get results.

“At the moment we’re doing all right. We can keep pushing and getting better, so, really, that’s genuinely all I’m focused on right now.”

Fabrizio Romano recently brought an update on what he is hearing about Carrick, he said: “The feeling internally at United is that they are very happy – very happy – with Michael Carrick, recently even more.

“It started very well, but in recent weeks Michael Carrick is having serious serious possibilities to take the permanent job at Man United.”