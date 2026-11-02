Carrick reacts to latest Man Utd sack speculation and reveals mood in the dressing room

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick insists he is not concerned about what happens after their clash against Roma amid speculation that he could be sacked.

The Red Devils are now winless in nine matches in all competitions, while they have lost their last three matches to Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Carrick has come under pressure with Man Utd level on points with Crystal Palace, who occupy a place in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Man Utd now face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday with Carrick’s side looking to move up the Champions League table, in which they find themselves 20th after three matches.

When put to him if he was worried about his long-term future at Man Utd, Carrick responded in a Monday press conference: “That has no influence on how we prepare or on the game tomorrow. We cannot wait for the game tomorrow.

“I can’t wait for the game. That is all I am focused on. What happens after, happens. Whatever direction it goes in.”

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On turning things around, Carrick added: “I know what we are capable of as a team and as a group. We have showed it in spells and bursts, showing it the other day.

“We were in a really position going into the second half against Chelsea.

“We know what we are capable of. We are close but need to act on it quickly.

“We have two great games this week. A great opportunity to attack the game and make it a good night.”

Man Utd boss Carrick: ‘The dressing room is a good place’

When questioned on the culture in the Man Utd dressing room at the moment, Carrick replied: “The dressing room is a good place. Perception is a funny thing. You can make things look different ways and think about all sorts of different things.

“The commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other – do not question at all. We need to play better, we can make better decisions, but the commitment is not a thing at all.”

Lisandro Martinez gave away a penalty and was sent off in Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea over the weekend, just weeks after criticising the club for a lack of investment in the first-team squad.

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On Martinez, Carrick said: “I have no concerns about his commitment. Things happen in football. Sometimes you make mistakes.

“The commitment is not an issue.”

On what is missing at the moment, the Man Utd boss continued: “It is never one thing – it’s always a number of things. It can be small things, it can be a little bit bigger. We know we need to get better at certain things.

“Against Chelsea we did a lot of really good things to give us a chance to not come away especially the first half without any goals, it was quite incredible really.

“We have to find a way out of this moment. We have done a lot of good things to help us to do that, we just couldn’t capitalise on it, but we will do. We have to keep doing the right things.”

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