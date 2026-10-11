Carrick now ‘in trouble’ and ‘on the rack’ as Man Utd boss is told to bench one player

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick “is in trouble” and “on the rack” at Old Trafford after their latest disappointing performance against Tottenham.

That is the view of former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy after Man Utd were lucky to draw against Spurs at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half of last season under Carrick as he guided them to third position in the Premier League and a place in the Champions League.

Carrick was rewarded with the permanent head coach position – but the new season has not started out how he or anyone at Man Utd would have hoped.

The Red Devils focused improvements on the midfield area over the summer but has become clear that they needed reinforcements in other areas too.

Man Utd have taken just six points from six Premier League matches so far this season with ten-man Tottenham coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 on Saturday in their latest poor result and display.

READ: Neville blasts Man Utd ‘in hibernation’ under Carrick; he’s ‘seen enough’ of Red Devils pair

In reality, the Red Devils were lucky to go a goal ahead, with Tottenham spurning numerous opportunities to take the lead, and now Cundy reckons Carrick could be replaced.

Cundy said on talkSPORT: “Carrick is on the rack. I’m telling you now, he is in trouble.

“That is terrible. The last three games, they lost to 10-man Man City, could’ve got beaten by Fulham and they draw at home, 1-0 up, to 10-man Spurs.”

Former chief football writer for The Times, Henry Winter, reckons summer signing Youri Tielemans gets in the way of Bruno Fernandes and should be benched.

Winter said on talkSPORT: “I thought it was really poor… I just thought until Baleba came on, their midfield was too open.

“I still don’t understand why they need Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Tielemans was getable and a decent name.

“But I think he gets in Bruno Fernandes’ way and you need another defensive midfielder alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

“I think he [Tielemans] should be on the bench. I don’t think he’s got the acceleration, that mobility, awareness to get back and help out, which is not a strength of Fernandes.

READ: Man Utd ‘begin process’ to replace Carrick with title-winning manager ‘open’ to job

“So, effectively, you’re just leaving Mainoo to do it.

“Baleba and Mainoo, absolutely, but the money they spent on Santos and Tielemans, I wish they spent on a defender.”

Baleba in for Tielemans at Man Utd?

Winter added: “I think there was maybe a desire that they saw someone that was a name that was getable, they clearly want to address the midfield this summer.

“But with Casemiro going, you needed more defensive-minded midfielders.”

Winter continued: “Baleba makes sense, I’m surprised he didn’t start.

“He has to start. The defence hasn’t got much pace in it and he needs to be shielding that defence.”

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