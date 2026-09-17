Reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested that Michael Carrick may not have full backing at Manchester United, who have five options for their next manager.

Towards the end of last season, Carrick was named permanent Man Utd manager after surpassing all expectations as caretaker boss following Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

With so few top-level alternatives available, Man Utd chiefs will have felt that they had no choice but to keep Carrick after he helped them to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

However, after arguably being left short following the summer transfer window, Carrick has struggled at the start of this season, having only won two of their first six games across all competitions.

The Red Devils have also lost two games in a row, with a disappointing 1-0 loss to 10-man Manchester City and a 3-2 defeat against Brighton in the Carabao Cup after leading 2-0.

“I’m not sure if there is universal backing…”

There is now pressure on Carrick, and he cannot afford to drop points as Man Utd face Fulham in their final game before the international break this weekend.

And Jacobs is reporting that Man Utd’s hierarchy are already working on replacing Carrick.

“I’m not sure if there is universal backing, to be perfectly honest!” Jacobs told United Stand when asked whether Carrick has full support at Man Utd.

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He continued: “Manchester United are doing their due diligence in case they have to make a change.”

Jacobs has also listed five potential candidates to be Man Utd’s next manager in an “unpredictable situation”.

“What makes this a more unpredictable situation is when we were speaking at the end of last season, a lot of the candidates were not actually available!” Jacobs added.

READ MORE: Man Utd should have one Premier League manager in mind to replace Michael Carrick



“Julian Nagelsmann was off to the World Cup, it wasn’t known at that point that he would end up quitting.

“Thomas Tuchel had extended, off the back of the World Cup the expectation is still that he manages a home Euros but you can never say never.

“Eddie Howe was at Newcastle United, Kieran McKenna was in a job

“Unai Emery has people that appreciated him, but the feeling was why would he leave Aston Villa, no one is saying that Emery wants out but there’s definitely a different landscape at that club!

“So several of the candidates when we were speaking in March, that weren’t that attainable in the summer, some of them are available and some of them are more attainable and that’s where Manchester United are going to have to make a big decision!”

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