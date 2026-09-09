Rooney sends Man Utd sack warning to Carrick as he raises new signing concerns

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick has been warned by Wayne Rooney that he won’t get much time to impress in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Red Devils made five new signings in the summer transfer window with Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa), Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) and Carlos Baleba (£65m, Brighton) all arriving.

Tielemans, Baleba and Santos are realistically the only three that are likely to make a difference for Man Utd this season with Darlow a back-up goalkeeper and Thompson a promising youngster.

Man Utd started off the season with a nightmare opening weekend result against newly-promoted Hull City,who beat them 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

Since then, Man Utd have beaten Ipswich Town 5-2 and been held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League in a mixed start to the new campaign.

Giving a candid view on life as a Man Utd manager, Rooney has warned Carrick that he won’t get long to impress before he faces potential sack pressure.

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Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney said: “If you’re manager of Manchester United you know the pressure which comes with the job and the time now you’re not getting much time in the job.

“You have to push as hard as you can even harder to get players in because you know you don’t want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months’ time, saying ‘You know what? I should have’.

“Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do. But in terms of this process we’re going through to try and get back to that, we’re going to have to accept we’re not quite at that level yet. Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with [Mikel] Arteta and you’ve seen the progress each year.”

Rooney questions the summer recruitment at Man Utd

Carrick has come across as happy with Man Utd’s summer recruitment, despite not bringing in any new defenders, and Rooney reckons the former midfielder is just putting on a brave face.

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Rooney added: “I know Michael’s come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in. I don’t think any manager’s happy.

“He’s going to have to come out and say the right things. Of course… every manager does that. But he hasn’t got time to wait for next year. He can’t sit there and go ‘Well, you know what? I’ll wait till next year,’ then I’ll have my defence sorted. You’re getting more and more American owners who want success straight away.”

On failing to provide Bruno Fernandes players to help him drag Man Utd up the table, Rooney continued: “There is nothing in there which is saying to me now these players are going to take Man United to the next level. I love Bruno. I think he’s brilliant.

“He must be thinking ‘Please bring me some help. I’m doing everything I can. Help me’. And I don’t think the club have done that with the signings. You’re not sitting there saying you’ve got these four players, we should be winning the Premier League.”

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