Man Utd: Carrick to be ‘sacked immediately’ with INEOS now ‘convinced’ by replacement

Man Utd have identified their top two targets to replace Michael Carrick as manager, according to reports, after they lost Chelsea on Saturday.

The Red Devils had a good first half at Stamford Bridge in which they could have scored several goals but the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead on 50 minutes before Man Utd capitulated when Lisandro Martinez got two bookings within four minutes of each to send the Red Devils down to ten men.

Cole Palmer converted the penalty awarded for Martinez’s crucial second booking on 64 minutes to make it 2-0 before Estevao had a goal chalked off for offside by VAR.

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners and the pressure, despite a good display in the first half, will be piled on Carrick once again as Man Utd made it nine matches in all competitions without a win.

There had been crisis talks between the Man Utd hierarchy last week after heavy back-to-back defeats to Como and Bournemouth – but Carrick was given extra time to prove himself.

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It is not yet clear how the Man Utd board will see the latest defeat, as Carrick’s side showed some promise in the first half, with the next two matches against Roma and Aston Villa perhaps proving crucial.

But it is apparently becoming clearer about who Man Utd see as the leading candidates to replace Carrick, if they decide to sack the former Red Devils and England midfielder.

Carrick is set to be ‘sacked immediately’ by Man Utd

Reports in Spain insist that Carrick is likely to be ‘sacked immediately’ following their defeat to Chelsea with Man Utd ready to ‘offer’ ex-Bayern Munich and German head coach Nagelsmann ‘an incredibly high salary to convince him’ to join.

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The report adds: ‘The Manchester United board is convinced that the German manager would be an excellent candidate to replace Carrick, and they’re keeping a close eye on him. But he’s not the only name on their shortlist.’

The report continues: ‘They also control the situation of Thomas Frank, who is considered a legend at Brentford, and who had a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur, where luck was not on his side.

‘Right now, they are the two names most favored to replace Carrick, and to take the reins at United.’

Man Utd fans showed against Bournemouth they were still firmly behind Carrick and they stuck behind their team in Saturday’s defeat too.

Sky Sports reporter James Savundra said: “Relentless noise from the Manchester United away end. Nine games without a win but they will stand with their side. Will be interesting to see what reaction the players get at the full-time whistle following their latest defeat.”

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