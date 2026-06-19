Man Utd: Carrick succeeds in changing INEOS’ Rashford ‘idea’ – ‘Wants to work with him’

There have been rumours that Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford to return to Man Utd.

Michael Carrick ‘wants to work’ with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United next season and he could get his wish amid reports of a change of stance from INEOS.

Rashford hasn’t kicked a ball for United since December 2014 after falling out with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

He’s since enjoyed loan spells at Aston Villa and, last season, Barcelona, for whom he got 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

That wasn’t enough to persuade the Catalans to take up their €30m [£26m] option to make his loan move permanent this summer though after they signed compatriot Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £70m.

Barcelona are interested in another loan move for Rashford but United only want his permanent exit, with plenty of suitors circling.

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United have so far been adamant that there’s no way back for Rashford as they target West Ham’s Crycensio Summerville as a new left wing option.

But according to a report from The Athletic on Friday, ‘the prospect of him staying comes back into play’ after revealing his ‘preference’ if his move to Barcelona isn’t forthcoming.

It’s claimed that Rashford and his representatives ‘have not entirely given up on Barcelona returning to the table later in the summer’, but although a £40m clause available to all potential suitors, excluding Manchester City and Liverpool, Rashford would rather stay at Old Trafford than move to another Premier League side.

The report states:

‘From Rashford’s perspective, in the scenario that he is still a United player by the time he returns to Carrington after the World Cup, his preference is believed to be to see out the final two years of his contract rather than join another English club. ‘If Rashford holds to that desire, and if United hold to demands that suitors refuse to meet, the prospect of him staying comes back into play.’

Carrick ‘wants to work with him’

And now Christian Falk, after revealing that Bayern Munich aren’t likely to make a move for the England international this summer, has not only claimed that Carrick ‘wants to work with him’, but that United ‘have an idea to stick with him ahead of the new season’, in quite the change of stance.

The Bayern insider added: ‘I met Carrick at the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards at the Landmark Hotel. I think he makes a very good impression; he’s a very straightforward kind of guy, and I think he could work with Rashford to get him back to his best.’