£70m Man Utd star left in the cold after Bayern end interest in player ‘brutally axed’ by Ten Hag

Bayern Munich will not pursue Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in the winter transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer after Erik ten Hag failed to sign Frenkie de Jong after having a bid accepted by Barcelona.

Instrumental in ending United’s trophy drought with success in the Carabao Cup, Casemiro was one of Ten Hag’s best players in 2022/23 but he has been heavily criticised this campaign.

He looks like he has aged five years over the summer and the initial doubts over the signing have resurfaced.

Signing a 30-year-old on a long-term contract for £70million raised a lot of eyebrows and he was able to silence his critics last term, only for them to come out in full force in 23/24.

The former Madrid midfielder is currently out injured until the new year and his poor performances this campaign have led to him being linked with a transfer in January.

There is believed to be plenty of interest coming from Saudi Arabia and Bayern – who are looking to buy a defensive midfielder – have also been strongly linked with Casemiro.

However, transfer expert Florian Plettenberg says the Bavarians are no longer interested in signing the United midfielder.

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg said he is not a ‘transfer target’ and there have been ‘no negotiations’.

And in a report by Sky Germany, he states there are ‘no plans to make an offer’ and the current priority for Thomas Tuchel is to sign a central defender who can play as a full-back, which explains their reported interest in Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Bayern’s lack of interest could leave Casemiro in a sticky situation and United will hope Saudi clubs come forward in January. That is if a report from TEAMtalk is anything to go by.

It is claimed that Ten Hag is set to ‘brutally axe’ the Brazilian international and is planning to move him on in the winter window.

United will apparently listen to bids in the region of £50m with Ten Hag massively impressed by Kobbie Mainoo against Everton on Sunday.

The Dutch manager is in dire need of a non-aging defensive midfielder with Casemiro’s legs gone and Mainoo’s showing at Goodison Park has hinted that he could be the man for the job.

During the match, Sky Sports co-commentator and Red Devils legend Gary Neville was high in praise of the teenager.

“There’s an 18-year-old out there who looks more composed than anyone,” he said.

“Mainoo has been Manchester United’s best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him.”

