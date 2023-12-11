£70m Man Utd star showing ‘big desire’ to leave as Ten Hag puts five players up for sale

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is keen to leave the Premier League club and move to Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Red Devils have failed to build on Erik ten Hag’s good start at the club with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

But things have turned a little bit sour this campaign due to off-field issues, injuries and an underwhelming transfer window contributing to poor performances and results.

Casemiro has featured 12 times in all competitions for Man Utd this season but an injury has prevented him helping the Red Devils since November 1.

The Brazilian was criticised for a number of his displays earlier this term and a report in October claimed that he ‘regrets having left Madrid to join a team where there is a worrying institutional instability’.

And now journalist Jorge Nicola claimed on YouTube (via Sport Witness) that a friend of his recently told him that he got the feeling from Casemiro that he has a “big desire” to leave Man Utd and join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Villa, Angeball and Liverpool impress while Man United and Chelsea hit new lows

There are apparently ‘talks’ for the Man Utd midfielder and former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso – who is currently the Bayer Leverkusen boss – to move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

And in another report, this time from the Manchester Evening News, it is claimed that Man Utd are ‘open to selling’ Casemiro as well as Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

The MEN adds: ‘United do not expect a mass exodus next month but have decided to alert clubs to certain players’ availability well in advance of the summer transfer window.’

Varane was part of Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing heading into this season but his run of injuries and poor form has seen him drop behind Harry Maguire in the pecking order.

And former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks Varane “looks lost” with Lisandro Martinez currently out injured and unable to lead him.

Parker told bettors.co.zm: “Varane has suffered without Martinez. As good as Varane’s trophy and medal cabinet is at the bottom it says ‘made by Ramos because Ramos led him’.”

“When he plays without someone to lead him he looks lost. Martinez is the missing link because the players know they have to give more with him on the park.”