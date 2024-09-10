Man Utd team-mates have Casemiro’s decline ‘theory’ as he ‘didn’t sign up’ for this

The ‘theory’ among Casemiro’s team-mates at Man Utd is that he has performed poorly in recent times because of the team’s own struggles, according to reports.

Man Utd have made a poor start to the new season with the Red Devils losing back-to-back matches against Brighton and Liverpool after their opening day win against Fulham.

The Red Devils were second best for most of the match against Liverpool before the international break as Arne Slot’s men won 3-0 at Old Trafford in an embarrassing loss for Man Utd.

And Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag chose to take off Casemiro at half-time against Liverpool with the Red Devils losing the battle in midfield, bringing on young Toby Collyer instead.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville described the substitution as a “big moment” for Ten Hag and he reckons Casemiro has now “lost his confidence” at Old Trafford.

“Casemiro, for a player of such experience, the amount of times he gives the ball away in dangerous areas,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I would go as far as saying Casemiro has lost his confidence a bit. For someone who has won Champions Leagues galore – it can happen to you in games.”

Neville added on bringing on Collyer for Casemiro: “That does feel like a big moment for Erik ten Hag.

“I don’t know how that conversation has gone at half time in front of all his team-mates, subbing somebody who has been world-class and a top achiever.

“I had a moment myself against West Brom where I knew my time was up at United. I don’t think Casemiro’s at that point but it does feel like that type of moment.”

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the Brazilian’s team-mates ‘feel Casemiro’s decline at Manchester United has come as a consequence of the club’s own struggles’.

The report adds:

‘Dressing room sources say Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, “didn’t sign up” for a second season to attempt to qualify for the Champions League, which proved to be beyond United last term.’

Another Man Utd legend, Roy Keane, “wouldn’t be writing” off Casemiro with and reckons a change of position could see him be successful at Old Trafford.

Keane said on The Overlap: “I think he will [play again]. Where else is he going to go, unless something is done in the next week? He’ll definitely be here until January.

“The one thing I would say… he had a difficult first half, obviously, but he played in the Community Shield, done okay, played against Fulham, done okay.

“They should have beaten Brighton, Manchester City had half a team, I get it. But I wouldn’t be writing players off at that age.

“We’re saying 31, 32… what happens, I’ve been there, when you get to that age and he had an unbelievably poor game which he did in the first half… everyone’s quick, as if none of us had a bad game when we were twenty two.

“Everyone says, ‘Your legs are gone’ and you’re going, ‘Actually, my legs were gone a few years ago!’.”

Keane added: “I wouldn’t be writing him off yet.

“Maybe his role in the team if he gets back in, gets a couple of games under his belt, might be higher up the pitch.

“The first thing we always say is that he can’t get around the pitch but when you see him going forward he does have an eye for a pass and set-pieces, how many times do you see him get his head on it?

“Will Casemiro get Man United back to competing with Man City? Of course not. But the deal is done, he’s at the club.”