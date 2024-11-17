Man Utd duo set for ‘less of a role’ under Amorim as two January targets are identified

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are set for a lesser role under new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim as January targets emerge, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim a couple of weeks ago as they moved quickly to replace Erik ten Hag, who they sacked after a terrible start to the new season.

Man Utd only won three of their opening nine matches under Ten Hag and have gained another four points in the two games since his departure, against Chelsea and Leicester City, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy doing well in his short stint.

The Red Devils have done well to keep goals out this term with 12 conceded in 11 matches but they have the fourth-worst attack in the Premier League and sit 13th in the table.

Amorim has a big job on his hands to turn their fortunes around and he will already have ideas of who he wants to keep and who he wants to move on.

And Caught Offside claim that his plan is ‘starting to take shape, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looking like having less of a role under the new manager’.

The report adds: ‘The Portuguese tactician is likely to make more use of Manuel Ugarte, despite his slow start since joining in the summer, while Kobbie Mainoo is also seen as an exciting young player who will be key to build around.’

It is also claimed that Man Utd have ‘identified left-back as a priority position to strengthen for the January transfer window’ with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras their two top targets.

The report continues:

‘United have a buy-back clause for Carreras, and sources have also told CaughtOffside that he’s a player Ruben Amorim has mentioned as a target he’d like to work with. ‘Further talks over this position are expected to take place in the coming days, with the club keen to bring in more options in what has been a bit of a problem position in recent times.’

Amorim gave his first interview as Man Utd manager earlier this week and it will be encouraging for fans to hear the former Sporting Lisbon boss talk about “identity”.

The new Man Utd boss said: “We know that we need time, but we have to win time. To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity.

“From day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare for the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model. How to play, how to press, these small details.

“You cannot go 100 per cent on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

Speaking to the club’s official channels earlier this week, Amorim added: “I’m a small part of the club.

“I know that the manager or head coach is so important in the club because you have in your hands the engine of the club. I understand that, but I want to be part of something. I don’t want to be just in charge. So I want everybody together. It will be more fun and so much easier to reach the goals.

“A long time ago, we don’t win the Premier League. But if you ask (me), Manchester United is the biggest club in England. So this is part of the history, it is not now. So we have to to address that, to show that and to try to win again.

“That is a great responsibility. And the first thing is that I’m really honoured to be here. It was my only choice because I think I really feel the how big this club is. And then I will do everything for the team.”