‘Shocker’ – Man Utd told Ten Hag signing just ‘jogs around’ after ‘awful’ performance

Casemiro goes to take his shirt off during a Premier League match.

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Mustoe claims Man Utd midfielder Casemiro “just kind of jogs around” after watching him against Fulham.

The Red Devils signed the Brazil international in a deal worth around £70m in the summer of 2022 with Erik ten Hag giving the green light for the signing.

Casemiro has had a glittering career, winning three La Liga titles, a Copa Del Rey and five Champions Leagues during his time at Real Madrid, while he also won the Copa America with Brazil in 2019,

His time at Man Utd also got off to a positive start, despite criticism of Man Utd for buying a player of his age for £70m, with Casemiro helping Man Utd reach an FA Cup final, win the League Cup and secure Champions League qualification via the Premier League in his first season.

But he has spent most of this campaign injured or criticised for his performances as the Red Devils have struggled to build on Ten Hag’s first-season success.

Man Utd had a poor first half of the season with Ten Hag’s side finishing bottom of their Champions League group, dumped out of the League Cup and struggling to find consistency in the Premier League.

Results had been better in recent weeks with Man Utd winning six of their last seven matches before their 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Casemiro started in midfield for the Red Devils against the Cottagers and was substituted on 53 minutes following a clash of heads.

He was criticised by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness in their previous match against Luton Town a week earlier after he picked up an early booking.

And former Middlesbrough midfielder Mustoe hit out at the Man Utd midfield and Casemiro especially for a lack of energy against Marco Silva’s men.

Mustoe said on ESPN: “It was a shocker. It was an awful exhibit of where they’re at, to get outplayed by Fulham for large periods in midfield is a terrible look.”

On Man Utd midfielder Casemiro, he added: “Casemiro in midfield, and there’s no one with more respect for what he’s done and the medals he’s got than me, he just kind of jogs around.

“He hit a few little first time spinners in behind, first time for forwards, gets caught out, he doesn’t really run back, he hasn’t got the energy in there.”