Man Utd star ‘keen’ on £60m exit with Red Devils also set for ‘further transfer talks’ over €13-15m deal

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro is “keen” to leave Old Trafford and a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia has not collapsed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are set to make big changes this summer after deciding to keep Erik ten Hag on as manager despite a disappointing 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now looking to throw their weight behind the Dutchman as they come up with a ‘five-window plan’ to get the Red Devils challenging for the Premier League title once again.

As well as rumours about potential new arrivals like Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino, Man Utd are looking to move players on in order to boost their transfer budget.

There are rumours the new Red Devils recruitment team will have as little as £50m to spend before outgoings but players such as Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are likely to top up that kitty.

Casemiro is another player who could be sold in the summer transfer window with claims that Man Utd want £60m in order to sell.

There have been rumours that clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on the Brazilian, who had a very disappointing campaign in 2023/24 after a promising first season at Old Trafford.

Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel recently claimed that a potential move to the Middle East had fallen through for Casemiro.

Michel wrote on X: “News #MUFC: Casemiro’s transfer to Saudi Arabia fell through a few days ago. Negotiations were at an advanced stage, but it didn’t work out. Edson Alvarez from West Ham is currently not a hot topic.”

But transfer expert Romano insists that is “not true” with the Man Utd midfielder still “keen” on moving to Saudi Arabia if they can agree a deal.

Romano told The United Stand on YouTube: “No it’s not true from what I’m hearing [that the deal is off]. Casemiro is keen on joining Saudi, but it has to be on his conditions.

“He’s asking for his own contract, the conversation is still ongoing there, from what I’m hearing.

“It’s never so easy with Saudi, they are waiting to hear how much budget they will have for the summer deals. Casemiro will accept as soon as he decides these are the right conditions for the move.”

Man Utd are also in negotiations to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Turkish side Galatasaray with Caught Offside claiming the two sides are ‘set to hold further talks over the potential transfer’ this week.

There is currently a difference in valuation of Wan-Bissaka – whose contract expires next summer – with Galatasaray looking to do a deal for €7-8m, while the Premier League side are looking for €13-15m.