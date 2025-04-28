Man Utd star ‘still likely to exit’ despite Amorim ‘U-turn’ as Red Devils ‘have to consider’ offer

Man Utd are still likely to sell Casemiro in the summer for the right money despite a recent Ruben Amorim ‘U-turn’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible time of it this season with Amorim’s side currently 14th after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday moved them back above Everton.

Many players have been underperforming this season with Amorim’s Man Utd players struggling to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics.

There are set to be many changes at Old Trafford in the summer with Casemiro among those players who have been linked to other clubs.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have reportedly been taking a keen interest in the Brazilian but his recent performances had raised doubts about a departure from Man Utd.

Back at the beginning of March, Amorim admitted he was still working out how to best use Casemiro, he said: “I think I’m also learning how to use players like Casemiro and, like you said, without a lot of options, we are trying to put our players in the best positions and that helps us a lot.

“I think you can feel that they have more freedom and then because of one game in Spain that we try to use the pace of [Alejandro] Garnacho, on the right, and he showed me so many things on the right, maybe better than the left.

“So I’m trying to find the best solution for the team, and that helps us to play all the time with the same team. It was hard, sometimes we lost some pace in the end of the games, but we are learning.

“I think Casemiro gave us a little bit of calm. Sometimes, he takes a little bit long when he was not playing too much, you feel it in the game against Newcastle. The pace was not there but he is giving that first moment of build-up, and then you can push Bruno [Fernandes] near the goal, so he’s dangerous there.”

But before the trip to Bournemouth, Amorim revealed that he had been impressed by Casemiro over the last month or so, he told reporters: “Casemiro is the best example.

“He wasn’t playing and then you see the last games he’s having a part, he’s performing quite well, he’s playing all the time, I like to change my mind, if they change my mind I like that, I want to put the best players in my team.”

But Football Insider insist that Casemiro is ‘still likely to exit Man United this summer’ despite Amorim’s ‘U-turn’ on the midfielder.

Despite his good recent displays, ‘sources say United will have to consider parting with the Brazil international if a good offer arrives for his services.’