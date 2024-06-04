Amrabat reveals Man Utd star was ‘not injured’ for FA Cup final amid reports Al-Nassr will pay £85m

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro was fit for the FA Cup final but chose to miss out after learning he wouldn’t be starting, according to Sofyan Amrabat’s brother.

The Brazilian has struggled with injury and form this season and he was even deployed out of position at centre-back for a few matches towards the end of the season.

Casemiro’s poor displays for Man Utd led to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher calling for him to “call it a day” at the top level and leave for Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League.

Carragher said at the beginning of May: “I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.

“This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move.

“The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this. He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day.”

And it now looks likely that Casemiro will leave the Premier League club in the summer with Caught Offside reporting that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are ‘ready to offer around €90-100million [£76m-85m] for the potential transfer’.

It is understood that ‘the former Real Madrid man is a top target for Al Nassr, and that they could be ready to pay huge money to rescue the 32-year-old from his difficult spell with the Red Devils.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag named Casemiro on the bench for their FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City at Wembley last month with the Brazilian’s name appearing on the official teamsheet.

However, it was claimed that Casemiro told Ten Hag that he had a tight hamstring and subsequently wouldn’t be able to play any part in the match.

And now, to add to the confusion, Sofyan Amrabat’s brother, former Watford player Nordin Amrabat, has claimed that Casemiro wasn’t injured for the final and was “fit to play”.

Amrabat said: “Casemiro was not injured in the FA Cup Final. He found out that he wouldn’t start, so he thought to himself, okay I will sit in the stands then. He was fit to play.”

