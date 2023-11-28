Man Utd star ‘ready’ to leave in 2024 as his most likely next destination is revealed

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is ready to leave the club in 2024 and one club is already working to secure his signature according to reports.

The Brazilian midfielder made a good impact during his debut season at Old Trafford, but it’s no secret that he hasn’t been up to his usual standards this season.

Despite his pedigree, plenty of people did raise an eyebrow at the time of his signing as Man Utd splashed a reported £70million on the ageing midfielder last summer.

He is currently sidelined with an injury and fresh reports have revealed that the club are willing to cut ties with the 31-year-old next summer.

According to Football Insider, Casemiro is ‘ready’ to quit the club next year, with a departure in the summer being the most likely outcome.

The report claims that Man Utd are happy to offload the out-of-form midfielder next year and the player is also looking to move on.

While both the club and player seem to be on the same page, securing a move for Casemiro could prove to be quite difficult.

The Brazil international is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of an extra year in his deal. He is also one of the highest-paid players at the club, earning an estimated £300,000-per-week wage.

Clubs from Europe are unlikely to match the terms that he currently finds himself on and Bayern Munich recently distanced themselves from any rumours linking them with Casemiro.

While clubs from Europe aren’t likely to be queuing up to sign the midfielder, he has been the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

According to Rudy Galetti, Al Ahli are keen to sign Casemiro in the January window, along with his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

“Al Ahli have also started contacts with Casemiro,” Galetti told Tribal Football.

“Their desire is to strengthen the midfield during the winter transfer window and if Modric will not give his approval to go ahead in January, the club where – among others – Roberto Firmino plays will try to get serious with another Brazilian.

“For sure, it won’t be easy to convince them about a move during the next transfer session, but both midfielders have made it known that they want to play – sooner or later – in the Saudi League.”

