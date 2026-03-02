According to reports, Casemiro has informed Manchester United who he wants to be his replacement, with INEOS plotting three signings.

Casemiro has already confirmed that he will leave Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, with the Premier League giants likely already in the market for his replacement.

The Red Devils have been linked with several potential targets after failing to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba last summer, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton regularly mentioned as options.

Now, though, a report from Spanish outlet AS has shed light on Man Utd’s midfield overhaul and revealed their current five-man shortlist.

United are said to have ‘three top targets’ and could sign ‘up to three’ midfielders in the summer, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anderson standing out as their ‘leading’ options.

Wharton and Joao Gomes, meanwhile, are said to ‘still be in the mix’ for the Red Devils.

Man Utd are also said to have a ‘blank cheque’ for this business and are ‘expected to invest’ 230 million euros (around £200m) on this overhaul.

And Casemiro has reportedly had his say on who should be his replacement, with the experienced midfielder said to have ‘himself recommended’ Guimaraes, while he ‘supports the signing’ of Gomes.

It is unclear whether this is actually the case, with it likely that the Spanish outlet is only saying this because Casemiro, Guimaraes and Gomes are all from Brazil, but let’s see.

The report adds:

‘The shortlist shares one key trait: Premier League experience and proven quality in England. ‘Leading United’s wishlist are three names: Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Elliot Anderson. Further down, but still in the mix, are Adam Wharton and João Gomes. These players are seen as both present and future options to help United reclaim a title challenge, though none come cheap or easy to sign.’

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan thinks Wharton and Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney could fill the void left by Casemiro.

“Manchester United simply cannot replace a player like Casemiro, because over the years he’s been fantastic at what he does,” Strachan told Poker Scout.

“Clubs these days think they need a replacement who looks and plays exactly like a player who’s leaving, but Manchester United should accept that it will be a slightly different player to the Brazilian.

“There’s Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and Hayden Hackney at Middlesbrough who are both very good players, so the club should not try to sign an identical replacement for Casemiro.

“Just focus on getting the best players available in each position – that’s what will win you games of football.”

