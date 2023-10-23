Casemiro ‘regrets’ moving to Man Utd as Brazilian could be given £61m ‘sentence’

Casemiro walks off the pitch after being sent off.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro ‘regrets’ his move to Old Trafford amid the Premier League club’s struggles, according to reports.

The Red Devils kicked off their serious in terrible fashion with their worst start to a season since 1986 but back-to-back victories over Brentford and Sheffield United have got Erik ten Hag’s side moving in the right direction again.

One player who has come in for a lot of criticism is Casemiro with the Brazil international’s stats showing that he has become an easy player for opponents to dribble past.

Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat played with Bruno Fernandes in midfield against Sheff Utd on Saturday night with Casemiro missing out due to a minor injury picked up on international duty.

There have been rumours that Man Utd boss Ten Hag intended to ‘drop’ Casemiro for the 2-1 victory over the Blades, even if he had been fit, and now Spanish publication Nacional insists taht the Brazilian ‘regrets’ his move to Old Trafford.

It is understood that his time at Man Utd ‘may be short-lived’ despite his positive first campaign at Old Trafford after making a £70m move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Man Utd ‘are not happy with’ Casemiro and ‘the 31-year-old is also not proud of the decision he made just over 12 months ago’.

It is said that he ‘regrets having left Madrid to join a team where there is a worrying institutional instability’ with Man Utd only winning the League Cup since his arrival.

And the report adds that ‘very soon the sentence may come’ that he has to leave Old Trafford with the Red Devils interested in signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Man Utd ‘have assessed him’ and realise they will have to pay a ‘minimum of €70m (£61m)’ for the Portugal international with his agent ‘preparing for a new deal’.

Speaking after Man Utd beat Wolves 1-0 in August, Gary Neville hit out at Casemiro for getting “absolutely torn to shreds” against Gary O’Neil’s side.

Neville said: “They are trying to sign, or were trying to sign, Sofyan Amrabat we believe, to go in there alongside Casemiro.

“I don’t know [who Erik ten Hag would drop] but they want to buy Sofyan Amrabat for a reason.

“One thing that Erik ten Hag is not going to do is go back to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay who he believes are technically not good enough on the ball.

“He wants everybody in the team to be able to accept the football and receive it. Sofyan Amrabat coming in, he is a passer of the ball and can sit in there alongside Casemiro.

“Casemiro got absolutely torn to shreds tonight. Man Utd’s midfield were non-existent and they were absolutely ripped apart. Wolves were absolutely fantastic. Manchester United’s midfield was non-existent, it emptied. That would have been a real worry for Erik ten Hag.

“Wolves were brilliant tonight, they had everything but a goal. Manchester United were outplayed and can feel very fortunate to come away with three points because they didn’t deserve it.”