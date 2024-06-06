Man Utd star ‘says goodbye to team-mates’ ahead of transfer as Romano confirms interest in PL left-back

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro has already said his goodbyes to his team-mates ahead of a transfer away from the club, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £70m on the Brazil international in 2022 when they brought him to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

He was largely a success in his first season at Man Utd, earning some rave reviews in midfield, but his performances this campaign have been poor in the main.

There are concerns that Casemiro will be unable to rediscover his old form and now new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to move the Brazilian on.

And Football Transfers insists that Casemiro is ‘likely to move to one of the top PIF clubs in Saudi Arabia in the summer after saying his goodbyes to Manchester United teammates following the FA Cup final.’

The report adds:

‘We are told that the midfielder was at the post match party, where he said goodbye to some staff permanently, but was one of the first to leave and got a flight straight to Brazil. ‘Despite this, club sources have stressed that no final decision has been made in regard to the future of former Real Madrid player, who has two years on his contract plus the option of an extra year.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously made it clear that Man Utd are keen on bringing in a new left-back over the summer and now he reckons they could sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to mention Milos Kerkez, a very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe. He’s doing very well after a fantastic season and making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

“We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position.

“He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact.

“Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal.

“It’s going to be one to watch, for sure, because it’s a market where left backs are really, really requested. Plenty of interest around Europe, clubs waiting to see what happens, for example with Alphonso Davis and many other similar cases.”