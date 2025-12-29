Man Utd to ‘cash in’ on Amorim starter after January transfer bombshell is dropped

A former chief scout at Old Trafford insists Man Utd will be “looking to try and cash in” on Bruno Fernandes after claims he could be sold in January.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent once again this season, like many teams in the Premier League, but their 1-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day moved them up to sixth in the table.

Man Utd are three points off fourth-placed Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season, while just seven points separates Ruben Amorim’s side and 15th-placed Bournemouth.

Fernandes has been one of their shining lights in a miserable few years at Old Trafford with the Portugal international contributing five goals and seven assists in 17 Premier League matches this term.

However, he is one of the most saleable player in the Man Utd ranks and there were claims on Sunday that the Red Devils are ‘increasingly likely’ to sell Fernandes in January.

With Fernandes out for a while with injury, the report claimed that the Man Utd captain ‘could now have played his last match for United in what would be an extraordinary turn of events’.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown reckons the Red Devils will “cash in” on the Portugal international while he still holds value but will wait until the summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “I think they would be looking to try and cash in [on Fernandes], because he’s one of the players that’s got some value. He’s been incredibly consistent for them, and I think nearly everything has gone through him at some stage with United.

“So it would be a big loss for them. But financially, Jim Ratcliffe’s determined to try and turn things around. Now, I think it won’t be in January, but I do think the decision will be made depending on Champions League or not Champions League qualification.

“This is a big, big thing for United to get that this year. If they don’t get it, it’s a problem for them, and it’s going to create bigger financial pressure, and I think some key players would have to move in the summer. But that’s where I think it sits in terms of a decision on Bruno will probably be made in the summer.”

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez recently claimed that Fernandes is so good that he would have played in any top Man Utd side in history.

Martinez told Sky Sports in November: “He is the king of the assist, he can see players in front of him. If you use him as a No 6, he’s the decisive player. If you use him as a No 10, his goalscoring ratio increases a lot.

“He’s the first person who can play. There’s a Man Utd with Bruno and a different Man Utd without Bruno.

“He understands the game, so he can be used by the coach in different positions. Delays the attack when he needs to, play the hardest ball which is in front of the centre halves.

“He’s a player who could have played in any of the top Manchester United teams in their history.”