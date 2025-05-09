Manchester United could become Barcelona’s ‘unexpected ally’ this summer as the Red Devils plan a double swoop which would see the Catalans add close to £60m to their coffers.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and sit 15th in the Premier League having won just ten of their 35 games this term.

The Europa League could be their saving grace though after a brilliant Mason Mount brace on Thursday helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

And a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims they could ‘become the perfect partner for Barcelona this summer’ as the Catalans look to ease their financial woes.

‘The main move that could give Barca an economic respite is the possible sale of Ronald Araujo’, the report states, with United indicating that the Uruguayan is a ‘priority objective’ as they admire his ‘powerful and fast profile’.

Sporting director Deco is said to want around €60m (£51) for the centre-back, but the club is said to be willing to accept a lower cash offer, with ‘sources close to the operation claiming United would be willing to present a proposal close to €50m (£42m).

United are reportedly focused on strengthening in attack this summer though, and amid a report claiming they’re looking at PSG striker Goncalo Ramos as an option while ‘active talks’ continue to land Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Nacional report they’re also looking at Sporting’s Francisco Trincao.

The winger, who was signed by Amorim for just £5m in the summer of 2023 after an initial loan spell, has managed eight goals and 15 assists in the Portuguese top flight this season, and is one of Amorim’s ‘goals to maintain his offensive block for next season’.

It’s thought Sporting want at least €40m (£34m) for the 25-year-old, which is good news for Barcelona should United stump up that fee as they hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The report adds: