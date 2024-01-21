Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada mocked Red Devils ‘mess’ and 1999 fortune as historic tweets resurface

Omar Berrada has been tasked with righting the Manchester United ship having been announced as the new CEO of a club he once described as a ‘mess’ in one of three tweets to have resurfaced in which he mocked his new employers.

In what is considered quite the coup for United, Berrada has been poached from Manchester City, where he was working as chief football operations officer.

David Ornstein of The Athletic said the man who has heavily influenced City’s massive success off and on the pitch will join United in what is seen as a ‘huge surprise’.

Having been tracking ‘a candidate with a proven track record in football’, the Red Devils will give Berrada ‘executive leadership’ of that and the business side of things.

Berrada will ‘sit on the board of directors and report to United’s fresh ownership set-up’, Ornstein says.

This is a ‘joint decision’ between Ratcliffe and the Glazers – who endorsed the appointment after Ineos ‘identified and pursued’ Berrada.

The appointment ‘underlines the influence of Ratcliffe’, especially as the ‘coup’ has been done ‘in a quick and discreet manner’.

But as is always the way in such circumstances, it hasn’t taken long for the dirt-diggers to find something on Berrada, who has taken the odd swipe at United on Twitter in the past.

Writing on February 5, 2012, Berrada said: ‘Stuck at the airport ’cause of snow delays. Killing time watching Man United vs Chelsea on my iPad via Sky go. And hoping for a ManU loss…’

United came from behind to draw the match 3-3, but when Chelsea took a two-goal lead after Fernando Torres set up Juan Mata he tweeted: ‘Goal! Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United. Oh yeah! Viva la Spanish Connection!’

A year later he rewatched United’s dramatic Champions League victory over Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp in 1999 and wrote: ‘Watching the Man Utd vs Bayern 1999 UCL final on ESPN Classic. I had forgotten how much Bayern really deserved to win that match.’

And in April 2014, he shared an article from The Guardian which criticised the running of the club on and off the pitch, tweeting ‘how did they get into this mess?’

