According to reports, Manchester United are ‘certain’ to ‘raise their offer’ for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who is also linked with Brighton.

The Red Devils have already spent around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

A few more signings are still expected before this summer’s transfer window closes later this month.

One of their priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder and a PSG star is their ‘dream’ signing, but they could also look to sign a new left-back.

Injuries meant Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia barely featured for Man Utd this season and the two players will miss the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag recently admitted they are trying to “sort problems on the left”. While Mazraoui is a natural right-back, the Dutchman confirms he can “fill the position at left-back”.

He said: “We are looking and we can sort problems on the left side, with for instance Martinez and Diogo Dalot is are also capable of playing there. Noussar can fill the position.”

While versatile defender Mazraoui will be useful this season, Man Utd could still enter the market for a new left-back and they are being linked with Turkey international Kadioglu.

Brighton had been considered the favourites in the race to sign the full-back, but Man Utd are his ‘first choice’ and they have reportedly forced the transfer ‘needle to turn’.

A new report in Turkey claims Kadioglu has been ‘given permission to achieve his dream’ of playing in the Premier League.

‘It is almost certain that Manchester United, who are facing Brighton, will raise the price. Ferdi Kadıoğlu is keen on both clubs. He has left the final decision to Fenerbahçe management. He stated that he can go to whichever team offers the highest price. ‘It has been reported that Brighton, who have spent a lot of money on the transfer so far, may raise the price even higher for the national left-back, and are willing to pay 40 million euros (£43m). It has been stated that Manchester United will meet with Ferdi privately, prepare a new offer package and knock on Fenerbahçe’s door.’

Interestingly, Ten Hag has rubbished suggestions he “favours” signing players who have previously played in the Dutch Eredivisie.

“No, no, not for favourite. First of all, it’s club decisions. None of them is only my decision.

“It’s always backed or even brought up through the scouting, recruitment, the technical director, the sporting director.

“It’s a decision made by more than only one but, yeah, some you know, the players and personalities, and also it has to fit also in the finance.”