A former Manchester United coach has backed the Premier League giants to mount an unexpected challenge for the title this season on two conditions.

The Red Devils have had a very positive couple of weeks as they returned to winning ways against Sunderland, while they earned a statement victory over Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend.

Their 2-1 victory at Liverpool is arguably the best of Ruben Amorim‘s reign at Old Trafford and it eases the pressure on the head coach, who is no longer the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Still, Amorim has a long way to go if he’s to prove a success at Man Utd, and it would not be surprising if his side are beaten by Brighton this weekend.

But for now, the Red Devils are in a good position in the Premier League as they are only two points adrift of Liverpool in the table.

And former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen claims they could challenge for the Premier League this season “if they go on a run” and Arsenal suffer a dip.

“There will be little twists and turns around the corner,” Meulensteen said in an interview with CasinoHawks.

READ: Mikel Arteta only third in Premier League manager rankings for 25/26



“If Arsenal lose maybe one or two players and maybe they lose one or two games, everything changes. That could easily happen in a run-in.

“So I still think Arsenal, Man City, and Liverpool are going to be fighting for the Premier League and we can’t rule out Man Utd if they go on this run we are hoping for.

“It could be three wins in a row and suddenly the whole momentum shifts into a positive power.

“Then suddenly it could be wide open because they’re only two points off Liverpool despite how the season has started.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make ‘transfer U-turn’ as Amorim ‘won over’; Romano reveals Rashford ‘very clear messages’

👉 Why Keane is baffled by Amorim ‘love’ of Man Utd starter – ‘That’s a head-scratcher’

👉 Man Utd flop ‘desperate to leave’ with West Ham a ‘potential option’ after latest Amorim snub



Meulensteen has also commented on Arne Slot’s recent struggles at Liverpool and revealed how he can overcome their woes.

“I have high respect for Arne Slot because I’ve known him for so long,” he added.

“He won’t change. He’ll be the same, very measured and very honest in his opinion and observations.

“He doesn’t make things worse than they really are because he knows they are playing some really good football and creating chances, they just don’t put them in the back of the net.

“Last year, sometimes you catch a wave, you catch a flow, and everything that you hit goes in.

“Now they’re hitting a wave that goes against them. You have to ride the wave, turn around, and jump back on it. But that can only be done by not changing anything.”