Man Utd’s Champions League hopes back on as McTominay comes to Ten Hag’s rescue at Aston Villa

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are back on after a late Scott McTominay header defeated Aston Villa.

United were at risk of being cut adrift in the race for a top-four spot having arrived at Villa Park on Sunday nine points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with Unai Emery’s Villa side eight points ahead of the Red Devils in fifth.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring after 17 minutes, poking home after a Harry Maguire header from a corner fell to him just inside the six-yard box, before Douglas Luiz equalised on 67 minutes.

The match looked to be heading towards a draw, but substitute McTominay rose to head in with just four minutes left on the clock.

