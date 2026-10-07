According to reports, the likelihood of JJ Gabriel making a ‘U-turn’ on his future at Manchester United is now ‘slim as ever’.

Man Utd‘s teenage sensation turned 16 on Tuesday, and he is now free to join a club abroad as long as he can obtain an EU passport after deciding to leave the Premier League giants and to continue his development elsewhere.

Gabriel can do this because his mother and father have ties to Greece and Ireland, respectively, and several European giants, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, have been interested in him.

Despite this, Man Utd have still been trying to retain Gabriel, though it has looked increasingly inevitable that he will leave Michael Carrick’s side in the coming weeks/months.

This would be a blow for Man Utd because Gabriel has long been earmarked as a future star of world football, but he has reportedly been unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities and the club’s overall decline over the past few years.

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Chances of JJ Gabriel ‘U-turn’ revealed as ‘increasingly likely’ outcome surfaces

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims ‘the chances of him staying at Manchester United would appear to be as slim as ever’.

Regarding his next move, it is said that his decision on an agent ‘could influence’ the outcome, but there is a ‘slight favourite’ in the race to secure his services.

The report explains:

‘His camp have been in talks with Europe’s biggest clubs since Gabriel dropped the bombshell news that he wants to go. Real Madrid and Barcelona have been leading the chase, but Paris-Saint Germain have also spoken to him and Bayern Munich are the other main contenders.

As of today, the hugely gifted United teenager JJ Gabriel can use his EU passport to leave for a foreign club. ‘Real have been viewed as slight favourites, and even more so since Barca’s sporting director Deco said the club is ‘not interested in any player in his situation’. However, the Catalans are believed to be in the mix and Gabriel has been training in the Castelldefels area of Barcelona.’

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Sky Sports, meanwhile, are reporting that ‘no decision’ has been made on Gabriel’s next move, though there is an ‘increasingly likely’ outcome.

The report claims:

‘JJ Gabriel and his family have yet to make a decision on his future and are in no rush to do so. ‘Sky Sports News understands it is increasingly likely his next club will be in Europe.’

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