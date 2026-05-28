Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are lining up two deals for Championship players as they look to get several early deals over the line, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in reinforcements to help Michael Carrick to take the squad to the next level in the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick was given the permanent job after securing Champions League qualification in his few months as interim head coach at Old Trafford.

Qualification for the Champions League has given Man Utd a boost to their summer transfer budget, while the huge wages of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all expected to be off their books.

That has seen Man Utd move early to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson with Fabrizio Romano insisting that a deal only needs the board’s ‘final approval’ to push through.

Man Utd could also be on their way to securing a second signing with reports in Brazil claiming that the Red Devils have lodged an ‘offer’ to sign Botafogo star Danilo.

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And now their third and fourth signings could be on their way with the Daily Mail (via the Daily Mirror) insisting that Man Utd have lined up a ‘double Championship transfer swoop’.

Man Utd are ‘considering moves for Southampton’s Shea Charles and Leicester defender Ben Nelson this summer’ although the latter is now about to be outside the Championship after the Foxes’ relegation to League One.

The report adds: ‘Charles, who missed out on promotion with the Saints following the Spygate scandal, is valued at £25million and was recruited by United chief Jason Wilcox during his time at Southampton. The defensive midfielder left Manchester City for St Mary’s, and was reportedly regarded as a player who would ‘prosper at the highest level’.

‘Leicester defender Nelson, 22, is also believed to be a target following the Foxes’ relegation.’

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On the upcoming transfer window, Carrick recently said; “I think the beauty of the next transfer window for everybody, it’s always the biggest thing in the world, and the most important transfer window of all time for every club, I think.

“That’s just the nature of how it’s been created, to be honest. And I think, again, as a football club, you want to keep moving forward.

“We certainly do as a football club, want to keep moving forward. So, I think it’s acknowledged we’re at this stage and the dynamics and the balance of the direction we’re at, where we’ve ended up getting to and finishing in the league.

“And there’s obviously work to do. I know it’s quite obvious, there’s certain players leaving, that there’s a bit of work to do.

“It’s not any more important, this one, than the last one, or it’s what’s ahead of us as a football club to try and make the most of.”

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