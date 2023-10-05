Man Utd should chase Arsenal, Chelsea target as they ‘need more options, says Saha

Louis Saha has backed Ivan Toney to “adapt to any team” and urged his former club Manchester United to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature in January.

The Brentford striker is currently out of action due to an eight-month betting ban, but will return to football in January.

But there’s huge doubt over his future at Brentford, with manager Thomas Frank admitting he would be sold “for the right price”.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked, but Saha believes United and Tottenham should also be in the race for the 27-year-old, who got 20 Premier League goals for the Bees last term.

“‘Ivan can adapt to any team,” Saha told Betfred. “He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself.

He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club.

“Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from.

“Tottenham also definitely need another striker because the combination between Son Heung-min and Richarlison isn’t working too well at present, so that’s another possible move for Ivan.

“All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad.”

Paul Merson though believes Toney is a necessary signing for Mikel Arteta, if he wants to take his Arsenal side “to the next level”.

“I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League,” said Merson.

“You need a proper centre forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham but with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.

“I was so confident that Arsenal would win on Sunday but when I saw the teams, I was majorly worried. Jesus on the wing, Nketiah up front, Fabio Vieira – I don’t think he’s good enough.

“Only Ivan Toney is available for them in January – there aren’t many centre forwards around in the world. They’re a dying breed.”