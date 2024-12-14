Man Utd chasing 6ft 5in goalkeeper who wants to ’emulate’ two Prem icons from his country

Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs who are reportedly interested in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, whose agent has revealed he would like to “emulate” a pair of Brazilian icons.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana has largely gotten rid of the mistakes which were evident in his game last season. In his first campaign at Old Trafford, the stopper was often slammed for hurting his own side.

It is perhaps a coincidence that United’s interest in a new goalkeeper comes soon after Onana slipped back into old habits and passed the ball to Viktoria Plzen player, leading to the Red Devils conceding a simple goal in the Europa League, but interest is there all the same.

Indeed, Football Insider has named United and Tottenham as clubs eyeing moves for Botafogo keeper Victor.

The outlet has spoken to his agent, who revealed that amid heavy interest, the 6ft 5in man wants to play in the Premier League to emulate a pair of Brazilian icons.

“I have had many phone calls from clubs in Europe enquiring about John and that is no surprise after what he has achieved with Botafogo,” Pedro Gutierrez said.

“There has been interest from clubs in England, Germany, Portugal and elsewhere, but John would prefer to play in the best league in the world – the Premier League.

“Liverpool and Manchester City both have Brazilian goalkeepers in Alisson and Ederson and they have both been successful in England.

“John would like the opportunity to emulate those two and become the latest Brazilian goalkeeper to showcase his talents in the Premier League.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd: Amorim ‘fed up’ of ‘disgraceful’ star not ‘good enough’ amid ‘stinking’ attitude – pundit

👉 Paul Merson names Man Utd trio to ‘expose’ Man City; makes result prediction with one factor decisive

👉 Rasmus Hojlund goes ‘MAD’ as Man Utd boss gets ‘ruthless’ in Plzen

Victor has kept 22 clean sheets in 51 games as a Botafogo player, though at 28 years old, only 105 career games is a very low total.

Ederson, now 31, has played more than that in the Premier League alone, making 262 appearances for City since he joined in 2017.

In any case, Victor wants to follow in his and Alisson’s footsteps, and he could still have a lot of good years ahead of him, with goalkeepers generally playing deep into their 30s and sometimes beyond.

READ MORE: Man Utd have ‘opening’ to land star left-back as his agent is ‘angry’ at Euro giants and will await offers