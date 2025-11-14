Man Utd ‘chasing’ struggling Bundesliga player after coach hits out at ‘angry’ star

Man Utd could attempt to sign Karim Adeyemi when the January transfer window opens after making contact over the striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils got off to a poor start to the new Premier League season with Ruben Amorim coming under pressure to turn around results – but things have improved over the last month.

Three wins and two draws from their last five Premier League matches have seen Man Utd fly up to seventh in the table with the Red Devils level on points with defending champions Liverpool.

Man Utd spent over £200m on five new players over the summer transfer window with most of it spent on attacking reinforcements.

Benjamin Sesko has not quite hit the ground running at Old Trafford and Man Utd could be in the market for a new striker in January with Joshua Zirkzee likely to head out on loan.

There have been links to multiple forwards as we head towards January and now German publication Bild has claimed that Man Utd are ‘chasing’ a deal for Borussia Dortmund and Germany striker Adeyemi.

READ: Man Utd, Arsenal, Spurs stars among PL sextet experiencing unexpected 2025/26 resurgence

Despite his obvious talent, Adeyemi has struggled to nail down a starting position on a permanent basis at Dortmund since moving from RB Salzburg in 2022.

Adeyemi has played the majority of Dortmund’s matches this season but he’s struggled to make a big impression with three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac hit out at Adeyemi during their recent 1-0 win over Cologne after the striker threw a drinks bottle after being substituted during the match.

Kovac told reporters: “I think that’s unnecessary. It’s okay that he can be angry sometimes, but that’s unnecessary, he’s an adult.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!

👉 Man Utd ‘willing’ to offer Casemiro new contract beyond 2026 as proposed salary cut revealed

👉 Man Utd transfer is ‘appealing’ to England international as Red Devils prepare January move



The relationship between Kovac and Adeyemi is said to be ‘strained’ with Bild adding: ‘Internally, the Adeyemi situation is now causing discussion at Borussia Dortmund. His contract runs until 2027, but the attacking player only wants a long-term extension with a release clause.

‘The club’s management is critical of this demand and generally avoids such clauses. However, in Adeyemi’s case, they apparently wouldn’t rule it out completely. Sources close to BVB indicate that a potential release clause would have to be at least €80 million.’.

And now Man Utd have ‘entered the fray’ for Adeyemi and ‘there has been an exchange’ between Adeyemi’s new agent, Jorge Mendes and the Premier League side.

Mendes’ appointment as the German’s new agent ‘adds further urgency to the situation’ with the Bundesliga side ‘aware that if Manchester United shows serious interest, Adeyemi’s future in Dortmund could become an issue sooner than many would like’.