Man Utd eye ‘cheaper Baleba alternative’ who’s ‘better tactical fit’ than PL star amid ‘major sticking point’

Quinten Timber has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have identified Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber as a potential alternative to Brighton star Carlos Baleba, according to reports.

The Red Devils are still in the transfer market for more reinforcements this summer with widespread reports that they want a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper through the door before the transfer window shuts.

Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo have already arrived at Old Trafford to form a new attacking trident, while Man Utd have also brought in Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon.

Baleba is the player who Man Utd have picked out as their top target in midfield this summer with Brighton reportedly putting a £120m asking price on his head.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought the latest on Man Utd interest in Baleba, he said: “Contacts continue for Carlos Baleba. Today, Man United spoke again to the agents of the player.

“They are prepared to try to understand how much Brighton want. So this week, I expect Manchester United to try to understand the situation directly with Brighton, and let’s see what’s going to happen there. But Baleba remains a topic at United.

“They are still not moving on another midfielder, and it means that Manchester United maintain the contacts active for Baleba and also try to understand if they can really make it happen or if it’s going to be impossible because Brighton still have no intention to reduce their price tag.”

Brighton’s valuation could put the Red Devils off and Football Transfers claim that Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Feyenoord midfielder Timber ‘as a possible alternative’.

Ruben Amorim ‘favours’ a move for Baleba but Timber being in the final year of his contract at Feyenoord will reduce his price substantially this summer.

Football Transfers add: ‘Man Utd view Timber as a cheaper alternative to the aforementioned Baleba, whose price tag has become a major sticking point over the past week.’

The report continued: ‘Baleba has been tipped to command a transfer fee of at least €116.2 million (£100m) and several figures at Man Utd believe that Timber may actually be a better tactical fit than the Cameroon international.’

Man Utd face Arsenal on Sunday in their first Premier League match of the season at Old Trafford but Gary Neville and Roy Keane have disagreed on the result.

Neville said on the Stick To Football podcast: “United are winning that.”

Keane then replied: “I’d go Arsenal, 2-1.”

Neville:”I’m going United, 2-1.”

Keane: “Defensively Arsenal are going to give up two goals?”

Neville: “I just think it’s a really bad game for Arsenal to get first up. I think it’s a challenging game for Arsenal first up.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney reckons Man Utd will “sneak into the top five” of the Premier League this season despite finishing 15th last campaign.

Rooney said: “Yeah, as I said, I still think they need one or two more signings.

“But I think Amorim, I can see what he’s doing [and] it’s looking better for Man Utd and I think they will sneak into the top five.”

He added: “I hope they do and you never know they might finish higher.”