Man Utd, Chelsea reach Jadon Sancho ‘agreement’ as structure of ‘accepted proposal’ surfaces

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘accepted a proposal’ from Chelsea, who are set to sign England international Jadon Sancho on loan.

In recent days, Chelsea have emerged as Sancho‘s most likely next destination as they have fended off competition from Serie A giants Juventus to land the winger.

The Englishman has been unable to live up to expectations at Man Utd following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund, but he shone while on loan at the German outfit last season.

Sancho’s long-term future has been in doubt since he had a major fallout with Erik ten Hag last season. He was banished from the first team after he refused to apologise to the Dutchman, who was accused of making the player a scapegoat.

The winger featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season after appearing to mend his relationship with Ten Hag at the start of the summer, but he was not involved in either of their first two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign.

Talk over Sancho leaving has ramped up in recent days and with just over an hour to go before Friday’s transfer deadline, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed ‘Chelsea are on the verge of agreement with Manchester United to sign Sancho’.

Ornstein explained: ‘The England international will join on an initial loan with the west London club having an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

‘The 24-year-old will then be expected to sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.’

Moments later, Fabrizio Romano went further and said an ‘agreement’ has been reached between the two Premier League clubs.

“Jadon Sancho to Chelsea, here we go! Loan deal with obligation to buy clause agreed between the clubs.

“Sancho already said yes as he wanted Chelsea move, deal now agreed between all parties.

“Man United accepted the proposal and deal is now set to he signed.”