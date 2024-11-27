Man Utd, Chelsea or Arsenal? Gyokeres has ‘his heart set on’ a move to one club

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has ‘his heart set’ on a move to Man Utd in the summer despite links to Arsenal and Chelsea, according to reports.

The Red Devils have emerged as potential candidates for Gyokeres after Ruben Amorim was announced as the new Man Utd head coach earlier this month.

There have been rumours that Amorim has asked his new club to sign Gyokeres with the Sweden international scoring 24 goals in 20 appearances so far this term.

Gyokeres also scored five goals in two matches for Sweden in the last international break and he continues to attract attention from the Premier League with Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all mooted as possible destinations.

And now, in an article about Barcelona’s interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, The Sun has claimed that Gyokeres wants a move to Old Trafford above a transfer anywhere else.

The report in The Sun adds:

‘SunSport understands Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres has his heart set on a move to the Premier League and a reunion with ex-boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. ‘But Isak is viewed as a plan B by Barcelona who think he can help lead them to success in Spain and in Europe.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd just ‘a bunch of pretty boys’ and Ruben Amorim is ‘f***ed’

👉 Eight Man Utd kneejerk predictions on player exits after Amorim’s first game include Rashford leaving

👉 Mediawatch: Full-kit swankers at Mail as Ruben Amorim hotel gets the usual treatment



Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons Gyokeres could be “one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League” if the Red Devils can get a deal over the line for the Swede.

Parker told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “I think it would be amazing if Man United can sign Gyokeres. In my opinion, it would be one of the best possible signings and maybe one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League.

“He knows how Amorim wants to play and vice versa. He would be the perfect addition, and also add some competition to Højlund who really needs it, because he hasn’t shown enough yet.

“Gyokeres would be a top striker in the Premier League.”

Parker added: “I saw a lot of him when he was at Coventry. He was so good, but he has just improved even more since at Sporting.

“He is a goal scoring machine, and he is arguably one of the best strikers in the world.

“A lot of us were surprised that Sporting managed to sign him, because other clubs here in England should have been interested, but in the end he joined Sporting, which has been a very good decision.”