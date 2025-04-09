Manchester United and Chelsea target Liam Delap will have a release clause of £30m if (when) Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League.

Delap has been one of few bright spots for Ipswich in a difficult season in the top flight, scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances for Kieran McKenna’s side having signed from Manchester City for £20m in the summer.

His fine form has led him to be linked with a number of suitors, including United and Chelsea, who have been handed a boost in their bids to land him this summer with his release clause dropping from £40m to £30m upon their relegation.

United have Delap high on a striker shortlist that also includes Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils will hope that technical director Jason Wilcox working with Delap in his time with the Manchester City academy will give them the advantage in signing the 22-year-old.

Chelsea are also thought to be very interested though and have had great success in luring young, talented players to the club to sign heavily incentivised contracts.

Another issue for Ipswich along with the relegation clause in Delap’s contract is the 20 per cent sell-on fee that City inserted into Delap’s contract, which will see the Citizens earn £6m from his £30m sale.

A report on Tuesday claimed Chelsea are the ‘firm favourites’ to sign Delap, who knows how hard the Blues are pushing to sign him and is attracted by what he sees as a clear avenue to the first team.

The same is surely true at Manchester United as well though, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make a significant impact under Ruben Amorim this season.

But former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor warned Delap against a move to Old Trafford,

“I’d take him over what they’ve got,” Agbonlahor said when asked if United should be going for the England U21 international. “He’s better than Hojlund, better than Zirkzee.

“I’d probably tell him [Delap] not to go there. I feel like it’s negative at the moment at Man United. Anyone who goes there bar Fernandes has been a disappointment in recent years.

“I’d go to a different club. I’d want to go to Arsenal. I could see him at Arsenal, I really could.

“But has he done enough yet to warrant a move to a team that’s fighting for the Premier League title? I don’t know.

“Does he need a step in between that. Like a West Ham, they will need a striker in the summer. Maybe that might suit him better.

“I’m not sure but I do really rate him. He’s a great finisher, a big strong lad and he can hold his own in the Premier League.”