Man Utd, Chelsea combined XI features Onana over Sanchez, no Colwill, and a wildcard up front

Dumb (Chelsea) and dumber (Manchester United) clash in the Premier League this week. Here is our combined XI of the two sides…

GK: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Unfortunately, we had to choose one of Onana or Robert Sanchez. The statistics tell us that the former has been better so that is what we have gone with.

Both goalkeepers have an error in them and are probably better known for their distribution than shot-stopping.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

There aren’t too many sure things in this XI but the right-back slot is as easy a decision as they come.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly Erik ten Hag’s most-improved player but he is clearly not on the same level as James, who is arguably the best right-back in the world when fit.

CB: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Manchester United’s best player this season, Maguire has battled his way back into Ten Hag’s starting XI after turning down the opportunity to leave in the summer, keeping Raphael Varane on the bench.

CB: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Oof, now this is a pacey centre-back partnership, isn’t it?

There is certainly a debate to be had with Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Varane missing out, but these two guys are the best on offer in a fairly average position.

The three aforementioned Chelsea stars do have the potential to one day provide the best centre-back depth in the Premier League, though, especially with Wesley Fofana coming back.

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

The second easy pick is the other full-back position. Colwill is fairly decent as a left-back and Marc Cucurella looks competent this season, but Shaw is our man. No debate.

DM: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Caicedo has not exactly been outstanding for Chelsea since they paid over £100million for his services in the summer but he is getting there and we all know the ability he possesses.

DM: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s £200m pivot should be in every combined XI, in truth. It won’t be when it comes to facing off against Rodri or Declan Rice but against the Red Devils, it was a comfortable decision to choose them over Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo.

AM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Love him or hate him, Fernandes is a fine player and waltzes straight into our combined XI, which means a slight position change for…

RW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Palmer has been playing as a No. 10 under Mauricio Pochettino after completing a summer transfer from Manchester City, but he is more than capable of playing on the right wing, which is where he operated for the European champions.

The young playmaker’s start to life at Stamford Bridge has been surprisingly excellent. If he keeps going as he is, Gareth Southgate will struggle to leave him out of his England squad for Euro 2024.

LW: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Revitalised under Pochettino, Sterling has been very dangerous for the Blues this term after a dismal debut campaign at the Bridge.

Even if Southgate currently disagrees, selecting him over Marcus Rashford was a no-brainer for us.

ST: Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Nkunku might be fit enough to make the bench on Wednesday and that is more than good enough for us, even if he hasn’t kicked a Premier League ball yet.

Nicolas Jackson has been fairly decent for the Blues but lacks that killer instinct in front of goal, while Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get himself a goal contribution in Our League.

Given Chelsea’s notable struggles in front of goal this year, this combined XI featuring an all-Blues attack is a decent sign that it isn’t all groovy at Old Trafford at the minute, if you weren’t aware.

