Chelsea star drops Garnacho transfer hint as Man Utd receive ‘offer’ from the Blues

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has dropped a hint that Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho could join the Blues after he ‘liked’ an Instagram post about their attempts to sign the Red Devils star.

The Red Devils are now reportedly entertaining offers for Garnacho as the Argentina international looks set to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Despite his obvious talent, Garnacho is struggling to fit into new Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim’s formation and style of play, although he delivered a lively performance in their 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Napoli, who have sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, have been particularly keen on Garnacho and some reports in Italy claim they have made two bids for the Man Utd winger.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Napoli are also looking at a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi as their attempts to sign Garnacho stall, while Chelsea have firmly entered the race.

Romano wrote on X on Thursday: ‘Chelsea are set to approach Man United for Alejandro Garnacho, as expected. Napoli remain keen but no agreement at €50m package, rejected by Man United; now also working on Adeyemi deal as revealed. Chelsea spoke to player’s camp and will now discuss with Man United.’

Before later adding: ‘Chelsea and Alejandro Garnacho, official approach plus formal bid to follow as reported earlier. Man United insist on €70m fee, not an easy one but Chelsea plan to try.’

However, TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edu wrote on Thursday that Chelsea have now ‘made an offer’ for Garnacho and that his priority is to stay in the Premier League.

Edu wrote on X: ‘Chelsea have made an offer for Alejandro Garnacho. He wants to stay in the Premier League.’

And Chelsea defender Cucurella ‘liked’ a post from Romano on Instagram on Thursday which said that Chelsea are ‘now set to approach’ Man Utd for Garnacho.

Man Utd boss Amorim did little to dampen the speculation surrounding Garnacho on Thursday night by refusing to rule out the Argentinian leaving.

Amorim said: “I’m focused on the games and he’s here.

“He’s a player for Manchester United. He was really important for us today and let’s see in the next days.”

On Garnacho, Amorim added: “I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game.

“You can see it until 90 mins he’s always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more. I think he has potential to be so much better in every situation in the game. What I can say is he understood what I was trying to do, was really clear, I just want to help them but in the end it’s them that do the job.”