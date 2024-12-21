Christopher Nkunku has decided he wants to leave Chelsea in January in what could prove to be a huge boost to Manchester United in their bid to sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford.

Nkunku is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, but ten of those have come in the UEFA Conference League and Carabao Cup, with game time hard to come by for the France international in the Premier League.

TBR Football claim claim Nkunku is now ‘ready to leave in January after failing to become a first-team regular’.

The 27-year-old has been linked with United, and the report claims the Red Devils could also land a replacement for Rashford through Nkunku moving elsewhere as the forward’s representatives ‘actively looking into options for the French star’.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly chief among those interested in his services, though Serie A title chasers Napoli and Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also understood to be keen along with several sides in the Bundesliga and Saudi Pro League.

According to the report a move to PSG could set off a chain reaction that could smooth Randal Kolo Muani’s path to Old Trafford.

It was claimed earlier this week that Kolo Muani – who joined the Ligue 1 giants for around £76m from Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 – could be made available in January and the Red Devils have identified him as a replacement for Rashford.

The availability of Nkunku will only increase PSG’s willingness to see the back of Kolo Muani, who’s also on Arsenal’s radar as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his attacking options.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd transfers: Amorim ‘requests three Galacticos’ with trio named in £166m ‘squad rebuild’

👉 Man City have shock ‘interest’ in loan deal for Man Utd star with £50m option

👉 Man Utd eye £95m double swoop as Romano reveals player is ‘close to signing’

Chelsea ‘will not stand in Nkunku’s way if he demands an exit, and they would sanction a loan, but any deal would need to include an option’.

It’s thought the Blues are looking for another forward who can be more of a like-for-like replacement for Nicolas Jackson, as head coach Enzo Maresca doesn’t think Nkunku is suited to that role.

Maresca was asked in his weekly press conference about Nkunku and he admitted: “I don’t think Nkunku is a striker.

“His best position is number 10. In January, we will decide. There are some players who may not be happy and may want to leave.”

United will surely be interested in Nkunku, who’s proven his finishing ability at Chelsea despite their inclination to let him leave, but he may well be more attracted by a move to his native France, which would make Kolo Muani a spare part at PSG that the Red Devils would be more than willing to acquire.