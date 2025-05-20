The battle to sign Liam Delap is heating up, with a third Premier League club entering the race for the Ipswich striker and planning face-to-face talks with the 22-year-old this week.

Delap has already met with Man Utd and is expected to hold further discussions with Chelsea as he weighs up the next step in his career.

Both clubs are pushing to trigger the £30 million release clause activated by Ipswich’s relegation, but they are no longer alone in the running.

According to a fresh report from talkSPORT, Newcastle United are the latest side to show serious intent, with the Magpies preparing to meet Delap and his representatives in the coming days.

Newcastle are among the clubs due to hold talks with Ipswich’s in-demand striker Liam Delap this week, talkSPORT understands. Delap plans to hold face-to-face discussions with all of his suitors before deciding who to join this summer. As reported on Monday, Delap has already met Manchester United and will also speak to top brass at Chelsea. The former Manchester City youngster would ideally prefer to return to the north west, but will consider a number of factors including the chance to play in Europe next season.

Eddie Howe is in the market for another striker, with Callum Wilson expected to leave and the demands of European football next season placing added pressure on leading scorer Alexander Isak.

Delap’s strong campaign at a struggling Ipswich side has caught the eye, with 12 goals in 35 Premier League appearances enough to convince several top-flight clubs that he is ready for a step up.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365…

👉 Strong exit hint boosts Liverpool transfer chances as journalist ‘keeps hearing’ same rumour

👉 Rooney tells Man Utd to sign two top Chelsea targets after Romano gives ‘here we go’ to first signing

👉 ‘Desperate’ Arsenal ‘line up’ surprise transfer for Chelsea flop after Liverpool ‘initiate discussions’

The Magpies’ interest is long-standing, but the decision to push for face-to-face talks this week signals a shift in intent. The club have been assessing striking options for months, and Delap now appears to be high on the shortlist.

Delap is believed to prefer staying in the north west, having joined Man City as a teenager and spent the last few years based in the region.

But speaking on talkSPORT, former England striker Darren Bent summed up one potential concern at Old Trafford. “Double Hojlund, yeah?” he said, referencing the potential similarities between the youngster Delap and the Danish forward who has struggled at times to lead the line alone.

United fan Andy Goldstein was even more direct. “I think he’s a really good player, I don’t think he’s the finished article just yet,” he said. “And we’ve got a Liam Delap [in Hojlund], and it’s not working at the minute. We’ve got a Liam Delap. I think two of them is not the answer.”

The comments echoed Jamie Carragher’s warning earlier this week, when he suggested Delap would be better served taking an intermediate step, such as Everton, before joining a top-six club.