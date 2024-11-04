Gary Lineker names ‘best player on the pitch’ as Man Utd and Chelsea draw

Former England striker Gary Lineker thinks Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was the “best player on the pitch” against Man Utd.

The Red Devils went ahead through Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot on 70 minutes before Caicedo crashed in a volley from inside the box just four minutes later to give the Blues a point.

Man Utd have had a terrible start to the new season with the Red Devils confirming last week that Erik ten Hag had been sacked and will be replaced by Ruben Amorim on November 11.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have had a good start under new manager Enzo Maresca with the former Leicester City boss guiding the Blues to fourth place in the Premier League at this early stage in the season.

And former Tottenham and Barcelona striker Lineker has picked a Chelsea player as the “best player on the pitch” against Man Utd on Sunday.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Chelsea probably weren’t at their scintillating best but they know what they’re doing and you’d always consider that a decent point I think.

“Overall I thought Moises Caicedo was the best player on the pitch, he’s really come good of late.”

Fellow pundit and former Man City defender Micah Richards was also full of praise for Caicedo, who has come in for a lot of criticism for his performances since joining Chelsea from Brighton for £115m.

Richards added: “I thought Caicedo was outstanding today.

“He’s found his confidence. It’s the Caicedo we’ve seen at Brighton now, isn’t it? He ran the midfield.

MORE ON MAN UTD VS CHELSEA FROM F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Garnacho, Caicedo, pathetic Martinez and more

👉 Scholes slams Man Utd star for ‘trying to make goal look better’ after Chelsea miss

👉 Neville digs out two Man Utd stars and compares them to Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool players

“But there’s just a massive disconnect between Manchester United’s midfield and Rasmus Hojlund up front.

“[New United manager] Ruben Amorim has a massive job on his hands. I thought United were there for the taking so that would be my only worry for Chelsea but it’s been a really good start to the season. The question now is can they kick on?”

Man Utd interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in the dugout until November 11, when Amorim takes over, and former Premier League striker Alan Shearer insists the Portuguese coach has his work cut out at Old Trafford.

Shearer said: “He’s got a big job.

“Look at the pressing, it looks to me like that haven’t done any work on that because they don’t know when to go or stay. He’s got a lot of work to do.

“I think they’re better than what they’ve shown, no doubt. I don’t think they’re good enough to get in top four, I think that’ll have to wait and they’ll need some major surgery before that.”