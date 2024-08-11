According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready’ to ‘swoop’ to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who is also being linked with Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market this summer, with £90m being invested to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Several players have been offloaded to raise funds for signings and Man Utd have agreed to a “double deal” with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Man Utd are also expected to sign a new centre-midfielder, while they could opt to sign another striker.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man Utd are considering signing a new striker, with head coach Erik ten Hag insistent on landing a new forward.

‘The 20-time champions are exploring the market for a proven centre-forward, and Ivan Toney is on their shortlist. ‘Hojlund’s situation has left United without an orthodox senior striker, and Erik ten Hag is pushing for the club to secure another frontline option who is proven at the highest level.’

As mentioned, Toney is a potential option for Man Utd, but they are also looking at Brighton forward Ferguson.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League. He has 16 goals and five assists in his 65 appearances for Brighton across all competitions.

Ferguson has been heavily linked with Big Six clubs in recent years. But at the end of 2023, he opted to commit his future to Brighton and penned a contract extension until 2029.

However, a report from The Daily Star claims Man Utd are ‘weighing up a move’ to sign Ferguson as they are trying to ‘fend off interest from Chelsea’.

