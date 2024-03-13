Man Utd and Chelsea battle like it’s 2021 as Liverpool go Dutch

It feels like Chelsea and Manchester United have been battling for Jules Kounde since time began, while the new Liverpool era could start with a Dutch midfielder…

IS IT STILL 2021?

Chelsea have been chasing Jules Kounde for three years and they might finally get their man this summer as Barcelona are open to selling the French defender, having pulled all the levers they can and been left with just ‘sell some of the players that are worth money’. And Kounde – at just 25 – is still worth some money.

According to Sport, Chelsea face some competition in the form of Manchester United, who want to overhaul their defence this summer. Never again should they find themselves with no choice but to pick Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

Kounde was a target for both clubs last summer but opted to stay in Barcelona. His preference is still to remain in Spain, but the two Premier League clubs might be able to offer him something Barca resist: A permanent place in the centre of defence. He’s a bit fed up of filling in at right-back, apparently.

LIVERPOOL TO GO DUTCH AGAIN?

It went very well with Virgil van Dijk (less well with Ryan Gravenberch) and Liverpool’s first incoming transfer under the new partnership of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could be another Dutchman in Teun Koopmeiners, the 26-year-old defensive midfielder who has had a brilliant season for Atalanta.

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool have ‘already expressed their approval’ of Koopmeiners, but Juventus are also very, very interested. It is said that a price somewhere in the region of £50m would secure the Dutchman, though Liverpool fans might ask if he is really needed as Wataru Endo has surpassed all expectations.

GYOKERES EMERGES AS ARSENAL CHOICE

We never did quite buy that Arsenal would sign Ivan Toney as Arsenal do not really need or want a pure No. 9; Mikel Arteta wants a fluid front four and if Gabriel Jesus was a better finisher then there would be no doubt that he would be the perfect man. But do you know who is a better finisher? Viktor Gyokeres, that’s who. He’s so good that nobody has scored more goals than him in 2024.

They will face an awful lot of competition for him, but if they can stump up the 100 million Euros it would cost to crowbar him out of Portugal, he would be a perfect signing: he plays primarily up front but can play on the wing when Arteta fancies using Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard up front. He is said to have emerged as the Gunners’ No. 1 target.

