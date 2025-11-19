Man Utd: Chelsea ‘launches offensive’ for Marcus Rashford in ‘threat to Barcelona’

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is emerging as a transfer target for Chelsea as they look to rival Barcelona for his signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed six goals and seven assists in 16 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international largely impressing for Hansi Flick’s side.

Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford despite his good form, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claiming Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

But Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Chelsea are ‘launching an offensive’ for Rashford and the Blues have made him their ‘top priority in their attacking project and is prepared to do whatever it takes to snatch him away from Barça’.

The Premier League side ‘have wasted no time in making contacts and planning a financial offensive capable of overshadowing any offer from Barcelona’.

On interest from Chelsea, the report adds: ‘The financial gap is enormous. While Barcelona struggles to balance its wage bill and comply with financial regulations, Chelsea offers not only a higher salary but also more attractive contract terms.

‘This makes the London club a very strong contender in the race to sign the striker. Rashford faces a crucial decision: continue shining in Spain on the loan that has revitalized him or return to the Premier League with a contract that recognizes his true value.’

When asked if he wanted to stay in Spain beyond the expiry of his loan spell, Rashford told ESPN in October: “For sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.”

